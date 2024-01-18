RegioJet Shifts Gear: Prague-Croatia Railway Service Ends, Focus Moves to Ukraine

In a significant shift of strategy, Czech transport giant, RegioJet, has announced that it will bring its four-year-long Prague-Croatia railway service to an end. The move is a part of the company’s new focus on creating year-round connections to Ukraine, a decision confirmed by the company’s director, Radim Janura.

Steering towards Ukraine

RegioJet, known for its operational excellence and customer-centric services, is setting its sights on Ukraine. This strategic decision is believed to have been influenced by the potential market that Ukraine presents. Starting from January 2024, the company plans to operate an overnight service from Prague to Chop, using the Cern nad Tisou border crossing. This move, however, requires collaboration with Ukrainian Railways due to RegioJet’s lack of an operational license in Ukraine.

Compensating with Bus Services to Croatia

To balance the discontinuation of the train route, the company has announced plans to strengthen its bus services to Croatia. Aiming to maintain their presence in the region, RegioJet will run daily bus services to Split during the summer of 2024. The company began its service adjustments in the summer of 2023, gradually reducing train operations to Croatia while channeling resources to the new Ukraine route.

A Look Back at the Prague-Croatia Connection

Launched in the summer of 2020, the train service that connected Prague to Croatia quickly gained popularity. During a time marked by coronavirus travel restrictions, the affordable train route surfaced as a much-needed alternative. While the cessation of this service may disappoint some, the strategic shift signals RegioJet’s commitment to exploring new territories and better serving its customers.