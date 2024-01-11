en English
Business

Prague’s Transport Company DPP Makes First Tram Purchase in 18 Years from Skoda

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Prague's Transport Company DPP Makes First Tram Purchase in 18 Years from Skoda

In a bold move marking the first tram purchase in over 18 years, Prague’s transport company, DPP, has placed an order for new trams with the Skoda Group. The order involves up to 200 low-floor one-way trams named Skoda ForCity Plus 52T. This procurement follows a competitive tender process, ultimately leading to Skoda earning the lucrative contract.

Details of the Contract

The initial order comprises 40 units, necessitating a first payment of 3.32 billion CZK. The funding for this significant investment comes from the municipality and the National Recovery Plan. The recently signed framework agreement and the unveiling of the final tram design indicate swift progress compared to past procurement processes. The first tram, yet to be named, is slated to enter production in the first half of this year. Homologation drives in Prague are scheduled for the end of the year.

Features and Delivery Schedule

The new trams measure 32 meters in length, can accommodate 243 passengers, and feature green air conditioning systems. The first 20 trams are planned for delivery between January 1 and December 2, 2025, while the remainder will follow in 2026. The total value of the order, assuming all 200 vehicles are purchased, would be around 15 billion CZK. However, Skoda’s winning bid totaled 16.602 billion CZK.

A Strategy for Renewal and Expansion

This procurement forms part of a broader plan to renew the existing vehicle fleet and support the expansion of tram lines in Prague. The new trams are expected to run on line 8 and other routes connected through Palmovka. With these state-of-the-art trams, Prague city aims to enhance its public transport system, offering its residents and visitors a comfortable and eco-friendly commuting option.

Business Czechia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

