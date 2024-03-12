Prague's Rohan Island May Honor Tolkien: Residents Rally for 'Lord of the Rings' Street Names

Some Prague residents have launched an online petition to name the new streets in Prague's Rohan Island after characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings fantasy classic, despite the initial plan to name them after famous philosophers. The petition has already collected more than 10,000 signatures in support, showcasing a significant public interest in integrating the fantasy saga into the city's geography.

From Philosophy to Fantasy

Prague's city administration had initially announced a plan to name the new streets springing up on Rohan Island after renowned philosophers like Kant and Derrida. However, this decision was met with an imaginative counter-proposal from the city's residents. Leveraging the coincidental name linkage between the island and a kingdom in Middle Earth, petitioners are advocating for street names that would honor the legacy of Tolkien's characters. This movement highlights a unique cultural crossover, blending the literary world with urban development.

The Petition's Proposition

The online petition not only challenges the city's original naming scheme but also addresses gender representation among the proposed street names. By suggesting a street be named after Eowyn, a prominent female character from Tolkien's series, petitioners are calling attention to the lack of female representation in the city's naming conventions. The initiative has garnered support from various quarters, including Zdenek Hřib, the ex-mayor of Prague from the Pirate Party. This widespread backing underscores the Czech Republic's deep-rooted affection for the fantasy genre, as evidenced by the 21,000 Czechs who identified as Jedi in a 2021 census.

Cultural Impact and Community Support

This petition is more than a bid for new street names; it's a testament to the enduring influence of Tolkien's work and the imaginative spirit of Prague's residents. As the city plans for the development of Rohan Island, the debate over street names underscores the importance of community input in public projects and the potential for literary and cultural references to enrich urban spaces. With over 10,000 signatures already supporting the petition, it's clear that the legacy of The Lord of the Rings resonates deeply within the Czech capital.