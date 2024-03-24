Prague is at a crossroads of tradition and fantasy, as nearly 20,000 supporters have signed a petition urging the city to name streets in a new residential area after characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, instead of famous philosophers. This unique initiative highlights the connection between Rohanské nábřeží, a district under development, and the fictional Kingdom of Rohan, despite the coincidental nature of their namesakes.

A Tale of Two Rohans

Prague's Rohanské nábřeží, named after a 19th-century carpenter, shares its name with Tolkien's Rohan, inspiring fans to propose street names that honor the beloved literary universe. The connection is further enriched by claims that Tolkien drew inspiration from Czech folklore for his novels, adding a layer of cultural reciprocity to the petition's aims. The Sekyra Group's ongoing construction of the district, slated to include thousands of apartments and office spaces, presents an opportune canvas for this imaginative naming proposal.

Philosophers vs. Heroes

The current plan to name streets after philosophers, without including any female figures, has faced criticism for its lack of diversity and relevance to the district's namesake. In contrast, the petition offers a more inclusive alternative by suggesting names that include significant female characters from Tolkien's works, such as Éowyn, alongside male heroes. This approach has garnered support from figures such as Deputy Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib, who praised the initiative for promoting gender representation in public spaces.

Global Echoes of Tolkien's Legacy

Prague is not the first to consider adopting Tolkien-inspired street names; the town of Geldrop in the Netherlands has already established a neighborhood where streets pay homage to characters from The Lord of the Rings. This global trend underscores the enduring impact of Tolkien's fantasy world on real-world locales, fostering communities that celebrate shared cultural touchstones.

This imaginative proposal in Prague reflects a broader desire to blend fictional narratives with everyday landscapes, inviting residents and visitors alike to traverse streets that echo tales of heroism, adventure, and the enduring power of storytelling. As city officials weigh the petition, the prospect of walking down a street named after a character from Middle-earth brings the fantastical into the fold of the mundane, highlighting the unique ways in which literature can shape our physical and cultural environments.