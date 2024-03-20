Prague's Máj Store to Unveil Glow-in-the-Dark Spitfire Butterflies Post-Renovation

Prague’s iconic Máj department store is set to reveal a dramatic makeover this spring, signaling a new chapter in the city's architectural and cultural landscape. Amidst its two-year renovation journey, the store will soon showcase two remarkable butterfly sculptures, blending history with modern artistry, designed to captivate the city's night sky.

Controversial Beauty Takes Flight

The decision to install these unique sculptures has sparked a mix of anticipation and controversy. Standing several meters tall with an impressive wingspan, these butterflies aren't just any ordinary sculptures. They cleverly combine the fuselages of World War II Spitfire aircraft with the delicate wings of butterflies, creating a striking visual statement. Scheduled for installation in May, these sculptures promise to not only flap their wings but also illuminate the night, adding a magical touch to Prague's skyline. Despite facing criticism from the Czech National Heritage Institute (NPÚ) and being labeled as 'kitsch' by the Club for Old Prague, Prague City Hall's Department of Monument Care has given the green light, highlighting a bold step towards blending historical reverence with contemporary art.

Renovation Journey Towards Rebirth

The Máj department store, a beacon of commerce and culture on Národní třída, has undergone a comprehensive two-year renovation process. This transformation, scheduled to conclude in May, is not merely about reviving a shopping center but is a testament to Prague's evolving architectural narrative. The building, listed as a protected national landmark since 2006, has seen its reconstruction carried out with respect to the original architects' vision, albeit integrating modern elements that have stirred debate. Amadeus Real Estate, the force behind the renovation, has kept details under wraps, promising to unveil the final look and offerings of the Máj store closer to its reopening.

Mystery and Anticipation Surround the Sculptures

While the butterfly sculptures have certainly garnered attention for their unique design and the controversy they've sparked, there remains a shroud of mystery around their creator. Speculation had linked them to David Černý, a renowned artist known for his provocative works throughout Prague. However, Černý has denied involvement, leaving the city buzzing with curiosity. The sculptures, alongside proposed statues of Czechoslovak soldiers from World War II, signal a bold intersection of history, art, and memory, challenging and enriching Prague's public space narrative.

As Prague awaits the unveiling of the Máj department store's transformation, the anticipation builds not just for the reopening of a shopping destination but for the debut of what promises to be a new landmark in the city's vibrant cultural and architectural tapestry. These glow-in-the-dark Spitfire butterflies, poised to take flight against the backdrop of Prague's historical skyline, encapsulate a daring blend of past and present, inviting onlookers to reflect on the layers of history and innovation that continue to shape the city.