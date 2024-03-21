Prague's Máj Store Rebirth: WWII Spitfire-Butterfly Sculptures Set to Glow

Prague's landmark Máj department store on Národní třída is preparing for a grand reopening, following a two-year renovation project. The city has approved the installation of two unique sculptures combining WWII Spitfire aircrafts with butterfly wings, set to adorn the building's exterior and illuminate the night.

Controversial Art Meets Historical Architecture

The installation of the butterfly sculptures has sparked debate among conservationists and the public alike. Despite objections from the Czech National Heritage Institute (NPÚ) and the Club for Old Prague, which labeled the sculptures as kitsch, Prague's Department of Monument Care has given the green light. These sculptures are not only meant to be a visual spectacle but also serve as a fusion of historical significance and modern art, challenging traditional perceptions of monument preservation.

Reconstruction and Criticism

The Máj department store's renovation project, which began in 2022, aims to transform the building into a modern shopping and cultural hub while preserving its historical essence. Critics have voiced concerns over the sculptures' deviation from the building's original architectural style, protected as a national landmark. Nonetheless, the project has moved forward without official opposition from the NPÚ, signaling a potentially transformative approach to integrating contemporary art within historical contexts.

Mystery and Anticipation Surround Opening

As the anticipated reopening in May 2024 draws near, details about the interior design and tenant mix remain closely guarded by Amadeus Real Estate, the project's investor. The involvement of controversial artist David Černý, known for his provocative works throughout Prague, adds an element of mystery to the sculptures' creation, despite his denial of involvement. The unveiling of the butterflies promises to be a significant cultural event, blending art, history, and commerce in one of Prague's most iconic landmarks.

As Prague awaits the reopening of the Máj department store, the conversation around the integration of modern art into historic spaces intensifies. This project represents a bold step in reimagining urban landscapes, challenging the city's residents and visitors to reconsider the relationship between past and present. Whether embraced or criticized, the butterfly sculptures signify a new chapter in Prague's architectural and artistic evolution, inviting onlookers to marvel at the unexpected beauty of change.