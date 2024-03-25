Prague's Máj Store Rebirth: Giant Spitfire-Butterfly Sculptures Spark Debate

Prague's historic Máj department store, a fixture on Národní třída, is set to reopen with a dramatic makeover, featuring two giant sculptures that blend the iconic Spitfire WWII aircraft with the delicate form of butterflies. These sculptures, set to be installed in May, have ignited a fiery debate among conservationists and the public, overshadowing the store's extensive two-year renovation efforts.

Controversial Art Meets Historical Preservation

The decision to place these unique sculptures on the exterior of the Máj store has faced criticism from various quarters, including the Czech National Heritage Institute (NPÚ) and the Club for Old Prague, who have labeled the additions as 'kitsch.' Despite these objections, Prague City Hall's Department of Monument Care has given the green light for their installation. The sculptures, each with an eight-meter wingspan, are not only designed to be visually striking during the day but will also feature illumination and motion effects at night, adding a contemporary twist to the historical building.

A Transformative Renovation

The Máj department store's renovation, initiated in 2022, aims to breathe new life into the Soviet-era architectural landmark, which has been under protection as a national landmark since 2006. Amadeus Real Estate, the firm behind the renovation, has kept many details under wraps, promising to unveil the full scope of the interior and exterior changes closer to the reopening date in May 2024. The addition of the butterfly sculptures has been a focal point of discussion, overshadowing other aspects of the renovation, including the promise of statues commemorating Czechoslovak soldiers from World War II within the building's premises.

Mystery and Misattribution

The true creator of the butterfly sculptures remains a mystery, further fueling the controversy. The Club for Old Prague initially attributed the artwork to David Černý, a Czech artist known for his provocative installations scattered throughout Prague. However, Černý has denied any involvement. This misattribution adds another layer of intrigue to the project, leaving the public and critics alike guessing about the artist behind the design as the store's reopening approaches.

As the Máj department store's transformation nears completion, the debate surrounding the butterfly sculptures highlights the tension between modern art interventions and historical preservation. While some view these additions as a refreshing update to Prague's architectural landscape, others fear they detract from the city's rich cultural heritage. Regardless of one's stance, the sculptures promise to be a talking point among locals and visitors alike, symbolizing the ever-evolving nature of urban spaces.