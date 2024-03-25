Prague's Iconic Máj Store Reopens: New Hub for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, marked a significant development in Prague's retail landscape as the iconic Máj department store announced its grand reopening set for June 2024. Following a comprehensive two-year reconstruction, the landmark will emerge as a modern, multi-purpose center. Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s., highlighted the transformation from a single-function building into a vibrant hub catering to a wide range of shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment needs.

Revitalizing a Landmark

The renovation project expands the Máj building from its original six floors to nine, offering over 17,000 square meters of space dedicated to retail, dining, and entertainment. A major highlight is the introduction of a Tesco store on the underground floor, alongside a diverse mix of tenants spanning restaurants, cafes, and shops on the first and second floors. The project aims to breathe new life into this historic building, enhancing its role in Prague's urban fabric.

A Culinary and Cultural Destination

Food enthusiasts will be delighted with the dedicated food hall, boasting approximately 750 seats and offering a variety of fast food and classic snacks from renowned brands. Moreover, the upper floors of the building will serve as spaces for entertainment, culture, and education, with the top floor featuring a restaurant that provides panoramic views of Prague. This transformation emphasizes the building's shift towards becoming a key destination for both locals and tourists.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Despite the extensive renovations, the Máj building, a designated cultural monument since 2006, retains its historical significance. The project, with a budget exceeding CZK 4 billion, has been underway since July 2022 under the stewardship of construction company Metrostav and developer AMADEUS Real Estate. Initially, there were plans for an art installation by sculptor David Černý on the facade, but these have been revised following his denial of involvement.

As Prague's Máj department store gears up for its reopening, the city anticipates the revival of a cherished landmark. The project not only promises to offer a diverse mix of services and experiences but also stands as a testament to the dynamic evolution of urban spaces while honoring their historical essence. This development signals a new chapter for Prague's retail and cultural landscape, promising to attract visitors from across the globe.