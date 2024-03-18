Prague Welcomes St. Patrick's Weekend: Festivities, Charity Ball, and Guinness Galore

As the green wave of St. Patrick's Day engulfs cities worldwide, Prague is no exception, transforming into an emerald hub of celebrations this weekend. Recognized globally, this day not only honors St. Patrick, Ireland's foremost patron saint, but also promotes camaraderie among people of all nationalities through vibrant festivities. Prague, with its significant expat community and locals who embrace diverse cultures, is set to host an array of events from traditional Irish pub gatherings to a grand charity ball.

Irish Pubs at the Heart of Celebrations

Starting from Friday, March 15th, the city's most beloved Irish pubs, including the James Joyce Irish Pub, J.J. Murphy's, and the iconic Rocky O'Reilly's, will become the epicenters of St. Patrick's Day revelries. Patrons can look forward to a hearty dose of traditional Irish hospitality, complete with live music, entertainment, and, of course, gallons of Guinness. These venues, known for their lively atmosphere and authentic Irish fare, offer a perfect backdrop for both expats and locals to merge in celebration.

Saint Patrick's Day Ball: A Night for Charity

Highlighting the weekend's festivities is the Saint Patrick's Day Ball organized by the Czech Irish Business and Cultural Association (CIBCA) on Saturday, March 16th, at the prestigious Grand Hotel Bohemia. This year, CIBCA has partnered with Člověk v tísni, a respected charity, dedicating all proceeds from the night's charity auction to support their cause. The ball stands as a testament to the Irish community's commitment to not only celebrate their heritage but also to give back to the society that hosts them.

Manifesto Market Turns Irish

Adding a unique twist to the weekend, Manifesto Market is set to transform into an Irish oasis. On March 16th and 17th, visitors can enjoy a special selection of drinks including the iconic Guinness beer, the delightful Baby Guinness, and an intriguing Czech specialty, 'Cesta do lesa'. This outdoor culinary market, known for its innovative approach to dining and socializing, promises an unforgettable Irish experience amidst food stalls and vibrant music.

As Prague gears up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the city mirrors the global spirit of unity and joy that the day symbolizes. Through a series of carefully curated events, from pub gatherings to charity balls, Prague offers a unique blend of Irish tradition and Czech hospitality. This weekend, as green hues take over, the city stands as a beacon of multicultural celebration, inviting everyone to partake in the festivity, laughter, and goodwill that St. Patrick's Day brings.