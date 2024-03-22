Prague Sky to Light Up with Eco-Friendly Drone Show on March 26, Replacing Fireworks

On March 26th, starting at 7 pm, a stunning drone show will illuminate Prague's evening sky, marking a significant shift towards more sustainable entertainment options. This innovative event, organized by the creators of the new Czech film "Gump – Jsme dvojka" in collaboration with the city of Prague, is designed to enchant residents and visitors alike while addressing the environmental and animal welfare concerns associated with traditional fireworks displays.

Advertisment

Turning a New Leaf in Public Entertainment

In 2020, Prague took a decisive stand against the adverse effects of pyrotechnics by banning fireworks in the city center, parks, and near sensitive areas. Adam Zábranský, Prague's councillor for property, transparency, and legislation, stated, "We believe a drone show can be a fantastic alternative to fireworks, eliminating unnecessary suffering for animals and reducing stress for seniors and children." Deputy Mayor of Prague, Jiří Pospíšil, an advocate for animal welfare, also highlighted the trauma and stress fireworks inflict on animals, advocating for drone shows as a captivating yet harm-free spectacle.

Details of the Drone Show

Advertisment

The 20-minute drone show, set to music, promises to dazzle spectators with 50-meter-tall images of animals and various symbols, soaring up to 70 meters above the Vltava River. The best viewing spots are recommended to be from the Rašín or Smíchov embankments, offering a clear view of this breathtaking display. This event not only showcases the technological prowess behind drone shows but also underlines Prague's commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions that can coexist with the city's rich cultural heritage.

Impact and Future Prospects

This pivot away from traditional fireworks towards drone shows reflects a growing awareness and sensitivity towards environmental and animal welfare issues. By embracing such technology, Prague sets a precedent for other cities worldwide to follow, offering a glimpse into the future of public entertainment. As the city lights up with this eco-friendly spectacle, it invites residents and visitors to reflect on the importance of sustainability and the collective responsibility to protect our planet and its inhabitants.