Prague Metro Simulator Game 'Back in Service' Surges Past Crowdfunding Goals

Prague's underground metro system is soon to be experienced in a whole new way through Back in Service, a video game that simulates the life of a metro driver in the Czech capital. Developed by Dominik Vojta, a local graphic designer with a passion for the city's subway, the game has quickly surpassed its crowdfunding target on the Czech platform Startovač, raising nearly CZK 400,000 in just one week and providing early access to backers.

From Passion to Project

Vojta's journey from a metro enthusiast to a game developer began with his childhood fascination with Prague's subway system. With other cities like Berlin and London having their subway systems immortalized in video games, Vojta saw an opportunity to showcase Prague's metro in a similar light. Despite being a solo project, 'Back in Service' has garnered significant support from the community, allowing Vojta to dedicate his time fully to the development of the game. His goal is to create an authentic and engaging experience that combines the thrill of metro driving with elements of adventure and exploration.

Surpassing Expectations

The crowdfunding campaign's success has been a pleasant surprise for Vojta, whose modest initial goal was to compensate for the time spent away from commercial projects. With the campaign still ongoing and the potential to raise even more funds, plans are in place to expand the game's scope. Vojta aims to finish the simulation of line A within a year and release the game on major platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, thanks to the additional funding.

A Solo Endeavor with Community Support

While Vojta is the driving force behind 'Back in Service', he acknowledges the contribution of the subway enthusiast community in bringing the project to life. Their shared knowledge and passion for Prague's metro system have been invaluable in ensuring the game's authenticity and depth. As development progresses, anticipation builds for a game that promises to offer a unique glimpse into the intricacies of operating a metro in one of Europe's most beautiful cities.

As the project 'Back in Service' continues to gather momentum, it stands as a testament to the power of community support and individual passion in bringing creative visions to life. The game not only highlights Prague's metro system but also sets a precedent for how culturally significant elements can be transformed into interactive experiences. With the release on the horizon, both gamers and metro enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to navigate the depths of Prague's underground network.