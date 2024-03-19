Prague Joins ICORN, Offering Safe Haven to Persecuted Artists and Writers Globally

Prague has embarked on a noteworthy initiative by signing a contract with the Norwegian non-profit organisation ICORN, becoming the 86th city in a global network dedicated to providing sanctuary to artists and writers facing persecution in their home countries. This collaboration marks a significant step in the Czech capital's commitment to freedom of expression and the protection of cultural figures at risk. The signing event, highlighted by the presence of ICORN director general Helge Lunde, underscores the city's readiness to embrace and support individuals who are unable to freely express themselves due to their professional endeavors.

Historical Roots and Visionary Founders

The concept of cities of refuge originated in the 1990s with the International Parliament of Writers, an idea supported by luminaries such as Salman Rushdie and the late Czech president and playwright Václav Havel. Since 2006, ICORN has carried forward this vision, safeguarding over 300 persecuted artists and writers, ranging from novelists and poets to journalists and cartoonists. This initiative is deeply rooted in the principle of freedom of expression, offering a lifeline to those stifled by oppressive regimes.

Prague's Commitment and Global Challenges

Prague has pledged to welcome one artist by the end of the year, with the selection made from a list of candidates provided by ICORN. The city's involvement signifies not only a financial commitment to cover living and housing costs but also a social obligation to aid in the artists' integration. The current global political landscape presents numerous challenges, with potential candidates facing persecution in countries across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and even Europe, including Belarus and Russia. ICORN's Lunde emphasizes the precarious situation for those with free minds in today's world and the importance of cities like Prague in offering a haven.

Looking Ahead: The Journey of Integration and Independence

While ICORN provides a crucial platform for temporary protection, the journey towards long-term safety and integration poses significant challenges. Many artists and writers seeking ICORN's help have already fled to transit countries, searching for a semblance of peace and security. The organization's role extends beyond immediate protection, assisting in the complex process of building a new life. Ultimately, the decision rests with the artists themselves, with cities and ICORN providing essential support and guidance on this path to independence and creative freedom.

The alliance between Prague and ICORN represents a beacon of hope for persecuted artists and writers worldwide. As the city prepares to welcome its first artist, this partnership not only highlights Prague's dedication to human rights and freedom of expression but also sets a precedent for other cities to follow. In a world where voices are silenced, initiatives like this shine as examples of solidarity and support, fostering a global community where creativity knows no bounds.