Prague Embraces Sustainable Entertainment with Innovative Drone Show Over Vltava River

On March 26th, starting at 7 pm, a stunning drone show will illuminate the city’s evening sky. This free public event, organized by the creators of the new Czech film “Gump – Jsme dvojka” in collaboration with Prague city, marks a significant move towards sustainable and exciting entertainment for Prague’s residents and visitors. The initiative reflects Prague's commitment to reducing the environmental and social impacts of traditional fireworks displays.

Prague's Stand Against Fireworks

In 2020, Prague took a decisive stance against the negative impacts of traditional fireworks by banning pyrotechnics in the city center, parks, and near sensitive areas like hospitals and animal shelters. “We believe a drone show can be a fantastic alternative to fireworks,” explains Adam Zábranský, Prague’s councillor for property, transparency, and legislation. Jiří Pospíšil, Deputy Mayor of Prague and advocate for animal welfare, highlights the stress and trauma fireworks cause to animals, advocating for drone shows as a captivating yet harmless alternative.

A Spectacle of Lights and Music

This 20-minute drone show, accompanied by music, will paint the night sky with 50-meter-tall images of animals and other symbols, reaching a height of 70 meters above the Vltava River. The event promises to be a mesmerizing display of technology and artistry, offering a unique experience for attendees. The best views are expected from Rašín or Smíchov embankments, where spectators can gather to enjoy the spectacle.

Embracing Technology for Sustainable Entertainment

The move towards drone shows underscores Prague's commitment to innovation and sustainability in entertainment. By providing a visually stunning alternative to fireworks, the city hopes to minimize environmental damage and protect animal welfare, setting an example for other cities to follow. This event not only celebrates the release of a new Czech film but also marks Prague's ongoing efforts to find eco-friendly solutions to traditional practices.

The drone show over the Vltava River represents a significant step forward in sustainable entertainment. By embracing technology, Prague is not only protecting its residents and wildlife from the harmful effects of fireworks but also offering a new, exciting way to celebrate. As cities around the world search for alternatives to traditional festivities that align with environmental conservation, Prague's drone show could light the way to a brighter, greener future.