Planet Prague: New Exhibition Merges Urban Life with Nature's Call for Coexistence

Opening its doors on Wednesday, the Centre for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP) in Prague unveils 'Planet Prague', an exhibition spotlighting the city's flora and fauna through an innovative, interactive approach. Crafted with the expertise of botanists and biologists, the exhibit seeks to shed light on the symbiotic relationship between urban living and the natural world, according to CAMP’s Štěpán Bärtl. 'Planet Prague' not only aims to educate but also to inspire actions towards a more harmonious coexistence with nature, amidst the growing concerns of climate change.

Interactive Exploration of Urban Nature

'Planet Prague' offers a unique perspective by focusing on the city’s natural inhabitants rather than its architectural feats. Visitors can look forward to immersive experiences, including virtual reality and interactive screens that bring the stories of Prague’s wildlife directly to their fingertips. The exhibition also features an open-air experiment where an atrium is left to evolve into an urban jungle over six months, showcasing the dynamic interplay between human spaces and nature.

Scientific Backbone and Urban Strategies

The exhibition draws from the comprehensive work of a dedicated team, including notable figures like Jan Albert Šturma, who have extensively documented Prague’s urban nature. Their insights provide a solid foundation for 'Planet Prague', emphasizing the importance of biodiversity within city limits. The exhibition proposes actionable strategies for combating climate change, highlighting projects that reintegrate natural elements into urban planning, like meadow reintroduction and river restoration efforts.

Highlighting Prague’s Biodiversity

Štěpán Bärtl points out that Prague is home to an astonishing variety of bird species, representing two-thirds of the Czech Republic’s bird population. This underlines the city’s rich biodiversity and the critical need to preserve it. 'Planet Prague' aims to ignite a passion for nature among city dwellers, encouraging a deeper appreciation and more responsible interaction with the local ecosystems that thrive amidst urban development.

As 'Planet Prague' opens its doors, it invites visitors to reconsider their role in the urban ecosystem. The exhibition serves as a timely reminder of the intricate connections that bind us to our natural surroundings, urging a collective effort to forge a sustainable path forward. By highlighting the beauty and diversity of urban nature, 'Planet Prague' aims to inspire not just awareness, but action towards living better with nature, a crucial endeavor in an age defined by environmental challenges.