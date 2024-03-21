Planet Prague: New Exhibition Highlights Coexistence with Urban Nature

The Centre for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP) in Prague unveils 'Planet Prague', an innovative exhibition that reimagines the city through the eyes of its wildlife. Launched on the first day of spring, this interactive showcase, developed with insights from botany and biology experts, aims to foster a deeper connection between urban dwellers and their natural surroundings.

Interactive Exploration of Urban Wildlife

'Planet Prague' offers visitors an immersive journey into the lives of the city's flora and fauna. From virtual reality experiences to interactive screens, the exhibition encourages a hands-on approach to understanding the ecological footprint of urban environments. A standout feature is the open-air experiment in CAMP's atrium, transforming it into an urban jungle over the next six months to visually demonstrate nature's adaptation and resilience.

Expert Collaboration for a Unique Perspective

The content for 'Planet Prague' is derived from a comprehensive study of the city's ecosystems, documented in the book and film 'Planet Prague'. A team of botanists, biologists, and entomologists, including Jan Albert Šturma, dedicated their expertise to presenting an accurate portrayal of Prague's biodiversity. This collaborative effort highlights the often-overlooked richness of urban nature and the importance of preserving it amidst growing environmental challenges.

Addressing Climate Change through Urban Ecology

By focusing on the symbiotic relationship between the city's infrastructure and its natural inhabitants, 'Planet Prague' proposes actionable strategies to combat climate change. The exhibition showcases projects aimed at reintegrating natural landscapes into urban areas, such as meadow restoration and river management. Through these initiatives, CAMP seeks to illustrate practical steps towards sustainable coexistence with nature, emphasizing the critical role of biodiversity in urban settings.

This thought-provoking exhibition not only sheds light on the diverse species calling Prague home but also serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to address climate change. By reevaluating our interaction with urban ecosystems, 'Planet Prague' inspires visitors to contribute to a more harmonious and sustainable future.