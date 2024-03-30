New Realisms Exhibition Unveils Diverse Voices of Interwar Czechoslovak Art in Prague

An exhibition titled New Realisms recently opened at the Prague City Gallery, casting a new light on the visual culture and art of Czechoslovakia from 1918 to 1945. It showcases a mix of well-known and lesser-known artists, including Otto Guttfreund and Jan Zrzavý, as well as artists from the German, Slovak, and Hungarian-speaking minorities, offering a unique, inclusive view of the period's art scene.

Exploring New Realisms

The term New Realism reflects the post-World War I European atmosphere, embodying ideas of a new life and a fairer society. This concept, championed by Czech art critic Karel Teige, is exemplified by František Muzika's painting Factory in Vrané from 1921, serving as a cornerstone of the exhibition. Curator Ivo Habán highlights the show's departure from traditional, linear art history narratives by integrating Czech, Slovak, German, Hungarian-speaking artists, and female artists, thus presenting a multifaceted view of modern realism.

Rediscovering Forgotten Voices

While featuring prominent figures like Karel Čapek and Otto Guttfreund, the exhibition also brings to light artists such as Silesian painter Paul Gebauer and Slovak painter Edmund Gwerk. This approach underscores the exhibition's commitment to showcasing the diverse, multicultural art scene of Czechoslovakia, reintroducing German and Hungarian speaking artists who have largely been overlooked in conventional art histories. The inclusion of these voices enriches the narrative of Czechoslovak interwar art, showcasing its complex, pluralistic nature.

A Unique Assembly of Art

Comprising over 300 artworks on loan, the exhibition's preparation was rooted in extensive research supported by the Czech Science Foundation and involved an international team of researchers. By blending traditional media with photographs and film, New Realisms offers an engaging, accessible presentation of interwar Czechoslovak art. The exhibition not only highlights the era's artistic achievements but also invites public interaction with its diverse, inclusive representation of the period's visual culture.

This unique exhibition not only revisits the artistic achievements of the interwar period but also prompts reflection on the broader implications of multiculturalism and diversity in art history. By bringing forgotten artists back into the spotlight, New Realisms challenges and enriches our understanding of Czechoslovakia's artistic legacy, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the complex tapestry of its cultural and artistic heritage.