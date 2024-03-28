New Realisms Exhibition: Unveiling Diverse Czechoslovak Interwar Art in Prague

The exhibition 'New Realisms' at Prague City Gallery, inaugurated on Wednesday, casts a fresh light on the Czechoslovak visual culture spanning from 1918 to 1945. Curator Ivo Habán reveals that this exhibit diverges from the traditional narrative by including works of well-known figures such as Otto Guttfreund and Jan Zrzavý, and highlighting contributions from German, Slovak, Hungarian-speaking minorities, and female artists. This approach offers a multifaceted view of Modern Realism, challenging the linear perspective of Czechoslovak art history.

A Unique Perspective on Modern Realism

The term 'New Realism', as explained by Ivo Habán, resonates with the post-World War I European sentiment for a new and fairer society. This exhibition, transcending conventional boundaries, showcases a mix of Czech, Slovak, German, and Hungarian-speaking artists alongside female creators. Through over 300 artworks including paintings, sculptures, and photographs, 'New Realisms' embodies the era's diverse and dynamic art scene, spotlighting lesser-known artists and regions.

Rediscovering Forgotten Voices

By integrating artists from ethnic minorities and solitary figures within the former Czechoslovak borders, the exhibition reintroduces names like Paul Gebauer and Edmund Gwerk to the narrative. These artists, connected to various European art scenes, bring a rich, multicultural dimension to the understanding of Czechoslovak art. The inclusion of figures such as Erika Streit, who was linked with Teplice, emphasizes the exhibition's commitment to presenting a comprehensive view of the country's artistic diversity.

An Exhibition Rooted in Research

The foundation of 'New Realisms' lies in extensive research supported by the Czech Science Foundation, involving Czech, Slovak, and American scholars. This groundwork enabled the creation of an exhibition that is not only academically sound but also accessible to the public. By combining traditional media with photographs and film, the exhibition breaks new ground in the presentation of interwar Czechoslovak art, making it a landmark event for both researchers and art enthusiasts alike.

This unique exhibition, therefore, does more than just showcase art; it redefines the narrative of Czechoslovakia's interwar period, encouraging a broader understanding and appreciation of its rich, multifaceted art scene. Through 'New Realisms', visitors are invited to explore a period of artistic innovation and diversity, shedding light on the contributions of minority groups and female artists in shaping the country's cultural legacy.