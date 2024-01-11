en English
Czechia

Guidelines on Using ‘Czechia’ versus ‘The Czech Republic’ in International Contexts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Guidelines on Using ‘Czechia’ versus ‘The Czech Republic’ in International Contexts

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic has issued guidelines on the appropriate usage of the nation’s short geographical name, ‘Czechia’, versus its formal political name, ‘the Czech Republic’. The dichotomy of these names, both officially recognized in United Nations databases, has raised questions and sparked conversations worldwide.

The Tale of Two Names

While the short name ‘Czechia’ was standardized back in 1993, its foreign-language translations only made their way into UN databases in May 2016. This inclusion followed a governmental resolution, further solidifying the name’s acceptance and usage on an international stage. ‘Czechia’ and ‘the Czech Republic’ are both official names, each carrying their unique contexts and connotations.

Usage in International Contexts

The Ministry advises the use of ‘Czechia’ in international situations where the formal name is not necessary. This recommendation aligns with the practice adopted by other developed nations, particularly those within the European Union. Among these contexts, the world of sports stands out as a prominent example. Here, ‘Czechia’ is favored by Czech sports associations and the Czech Olympic Committee, except when a country lacks a short name, a situation that does not apply to the Czech Republic.

Translations and Guidelines

Official translations of both ‘Czechia’ and ‘the Czech Republic’ into various languages are readily available. However, the Ministry has also compiled a collection of non-official translations. These can serve as guidance in instances where an official translation may not be feasible or available. This initiative demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the correct global usage of the nation’s names.

Further underlining the importance of the name ‘Czechia’, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic’s recent visit to India and the ensuing Joint Statement for India-Czechia Strategic Partnership on Innovation prominently featured the term. This usage in an international diplomatic context highlights the growing acceptance and application of the short geographical name.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

