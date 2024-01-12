František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom

František Janouch, a revered Czech nuclear physicist and a staunch supporter of the dissident movement, has passed away at the age of 92 in Stockholm, Sweden. His life, which spanned nearly a century, was marked by his relentless pursuit of knowledge, an undying commitment to freedom, and a profound respect for human rights.

A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom

Born in 1931, Janouch’s early life was shaped by the tumultuous events of the 20th century. Despite the challenges, he pursued his education in nuclear physics at Charles University in Prague and in the Soviet Union. He held a senior position at the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences and was a professor at Charles University. His academic career in Czechoslovakia, however, came to a sudden halt following the 1968 Soviet-led invasion which suppressed the Prague Spring, a period of liberal reforms. The invasion led to his dismissal and a ban from lecturing, a clear testament to the oppressive regime’s fear of intellectual freedom and independent thought.

From Exile to Activism

Following an invitation from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Janouch made a life-altering decision to move to Sweden in 1974. The Czech government’s response was swift and unforgiving – his Czech citizenship was revoked. Undeterred, Janouch embraced his new home and became a Swedish citizen in 1979. It is in Sweden that Janouch would chart a new path, one that would have a profound impact on the struggle for freedom in his homeland.

Charter 77 Foundation: A Beacon of Hope

In December 1978, Janouch established the Charter 77 Foundation, named after the Charter 77 human rights manifesto co-drafted by Václav Havel. The foundation was a beacon of hope and support for those who faced persecution from the communist authorities for signing the manifesto. Janouch’s foundation smuggled banned books and equipment into Czechoslovakia, enabling dissidents to publish works by banned authors. The foundation’s work was a crucial lifeline for the dissident movement, providing them with the means to resist and challenge the oppressive regime.

After the Velvet Revolution in 1989, which marked the end of communist rule in Czechoslovakia, the foundation continued its work in Prague with various charitable projects. Prime Minister Petr Fiala recognized Janouch’s significant contribution to the return of freedom in the country, a fitting tribute to a man whose life was defined by his dedication to science and freedom.