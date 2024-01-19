European Commission Sanctions €1.46 Billion to Aid Czech Farmers in Disease Prevention

The European Commission has sanctioned two Czech initiatives, with a combined budget of around €1.46 billion, to assist farmers in preventing the spread of specific diseases, notably in poultry and pigs. The aid aligns with the EU's strategic aims concerning the Common Agricultural Policy.

Preventing Disease Outbreaks

The Czech government communicated its intention to the Commission to set in motion two programs designed to aid farmers in curbing diseases such as avian influenza, salmonella, poultry campylobacteriosis, porcine brucellosis, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, and salmonellosis. These measures will provide a substantial contribution to the EU's strategic objectives related to agriculture.

Eligibility and Support

To qualify, farmers are required to implement various biosecurity measures, encompassing disinfection, pest control, and veterinary procedures. The financial assistance, delivered in the form of direct grants, will cover up to 50% of the costs incurred for these preventive actions. The aid is accessible to farmers of all scales—small, medium, and large—and is expected to be available until the end of 2029.

By strengthening the biosecurity of farming operations, the initiatives aim to enhance overall animal health and prevent the spread of infections that can impact both farm productivity and public health. The European Commission, having assessed the schemes under EU State aid rules, found that the proposed measures facilitate the production of poultry and pig meat.