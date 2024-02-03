In 2023, specialized mobile teams from the Czech Republic successfully trained approximately one thousand Ukrainian service members in Poland. These teams, an integral part of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), comprise combat engineers, CBRN defence specialists, paramedics, and snipers. The training is slated to expand in the year 2024, with a rigorous schedule that includes a five-week intensive program covering a comprehensive spectrum of military skills.

Multi-faceted Training Modules

The training is meticulously divided into several distinct blocks. Key among these are precision shooter training, medical and CBRN defence training, and combat engineer training. Captain Pavel Kinc, the commanding officer of the first rotation, underlined the mutual benefits of this program. He stated that the training concurrently facilitates the Czech Armed Forces' growth, particularly in refining operating procedures and fostering international cooperation.

Positive Response from Ukrainian Service Members

The Czech instructors have received high praise from the Ukrainian service members for their engaging teaching methods and clear communication. These trainers are now part of the second rotation of the Czech forces, which includes servicemembers from the 43rd Airborne Regiment, with supplementary support from the 31st CBRN Defence Regiment and the 15th Engineer Regiment. Captain Ondřej Kučera, commanding the second rotation, underscored the significance of specialist assistance and the exchange of experience. He emphasized how these elements are essential to bolster Ukrainian military capabilities.

EU's Commitment to Aid Ukraine

The European Union has reiterated its commitment to Ukraine, pledging to provide timely, predictable, and stable military support. This commitment is manifested through the European Peace Facility and the ongoing work of the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military. The EU has already fortified the skills of 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen and is evolving a new plan that may deploy 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Facility. However, this commitment has faced resistance within the EU itself, with Hungary and Croatia voicing opposition to the allocation of weapons to Ukraine.