Dalimilova Rozhledna Tower Reopens, Offering Enchanting Views atop Větrov Hill

One of the Czech Republic’s most captivating observation towers, Dalimilova rozhledna, reopened its doors to the public last Saturday, marking a significant moment for both locals and tourists alike. The tower, perched atop Větrov Hill at an elevation of 918 meters, has been a focal point of interest since its opening in the summer of 2021. Its unique design and breathtaking views have drawn comparisons to the tower featured in Disney’s Rapunzel, making it a must-visit destination.

Advertisment

A Tower Steeped in Charm

Dalimilova rozhledna is not just another observation tower. Constructed from cast concrete and stone, it features two closely adjacent towers, with the upper viewing platform at 28 meters and the lower one at 17 meters. Visitors are invited to climb 170 steps to reach the top, where they are rewarded with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, the ground floor houses a restaurant and hotel apartments, adding to the tower's allure as a weekend getaway destination.

Accessing the Tower

Advertisment

The journey to Dalimilova rozhledna is an adventure in itself. Accessible only on foot, visitors can park their cars at the lower station of the cable car to Paprsek in Velké Vrbno or at the mountain hotel Paprsek, and then follow the green signs through scenic trails. For those arriving by train, the railway line 294 from Hanušovice ends in Staré Město pod Sněžníkem, from where it's a 5 km trek to the tower. This journey not only adds to the excitement but also makes the arrival at the tower all the more rewarding.

Visitor Information and Opening Times

Currently, Dalimilova rozhledna is open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, including Easter, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. These hours are expected to extend into the evening during the summer season. The entrance fee is set at CZK 120, with children under six years old granted free admission. This initiative ensures that the tower remains accessible to a wide audience, encouraging families and individuals alike to explore its beauty and the surrounding area.

With its doors now open until late autumn, Dalimilova rozhledna invites visitors to experience its unique charm and stunning vistas. Whether seeking a tranquil retreat or a picturesque adventure, this tower offers something for everyone, making it a cherished landmark in the Czech Republic.