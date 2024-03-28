Dalimilova Rozhledna: Czech Republic's Enchanting Tower Reopens for Public Gazing

One of the Czech Republic’s most captivating observation towers, Dalimilova rozhledna, reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, March 23rd, after a winter hiatus. Visitors can now enjoy its stunning vistas until late autumn. Perched atop Větrov Hill at an elevation of 918 meters, the tower boasts a recent construction date, having opened in the summer of 2021. Its unique design, characterized by its isolation and charming appearance, has drawn comparisons to the tower featured in Disney’s Rapunzel.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Beauty

The lookout tower is made of cast concrete and stone and consists of two towers that are closely adjacent to each other. Their total height is 34 m, with the upper viewing platform at 28 m and the lower one at 17 m. 170 steps lead to the top. A restaurant and hotel apartments are located on the ground floor in an adjacent building, offering refreshments and accommodation to visitors seeking to extend their experience.

Accessing the Tower

Advertisment

How to get to the lookout tower? The site is only accessible on foot. Motorists can drive from the Old Town to the parking lot in Velké Vrbno at the lower station of the cable car to Paprsek, from where it is 1.5 km to walk, or to the parking lot at the mountain hotel Paprsek (1010 m above sea level) and from there follow the green sign for 2 km. The railway line 294 from Hanušovice also ends in Staré Město pod Sněžníkem. From the local railway station it is 5 km to the lookout tower by the green mark with an elevation of 400 m.

Visitor Information

Currently, the tower is open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays (including Easter) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. These hours will be extended later in the summer season. The entrance fee is CZK 120, with free admission for children under six years old. More information can be found on the official website.

This reopening marks a significant moment for both locals and tourists, offering a unique opportunity to explore one of the Czech Republic's hidden gems. The tower not only provides breathtaking views but also stands as a testament to modern architectural design, blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of its surroundings. As visitors ascend the steps to the top, they're treated to an unparalleled panorama that captures the essence of the Czech landscape. The Dalimilova rozhledna's reopening invites adventurers and nature lovers to rediscover its beauty, promising an unforgettable experience that highlights the region's rich cultural and natural heritage.