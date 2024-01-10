Czechia's Three Kings Collection: A Unique Approach to Charity Post-Christmas

Every year, post-Christmas, the spirit of giving continues to thrive in Czechia, thanks to the annual Three Kings Collection campaign, an initiative by the country's prominent charity, Caritas. As the largest collection campaign of its kind in the nation, it's known for its distinct method of gathering donations, one that's deeply rooted in the country's cultural and charitable traditions.

Depicting the Three Kings, a Community Effort

Instead of merely placing donation boxes at random locations, volunteers, comprising a significant number of children, adorn costumes representing the Three Kings. This colorful spectacle sees them going door-to-door to collect donations, in a refreshing deviation from conventional fundraising methods. The campaign, according to Julie Růžičková, the head of communications at Caritas, owes its success to the deeply embedded Christian history and values that resonate with the donors and volunteers alike.

Over Two Billion Crowns in Donations

Since its inception, the campaign has successfully raised over two billion crowns in donations. The funds are channelized towards supporting various critical services within Czechia. These include providing care for the elderly, assistance to single mothers, and aid for individuals experiencing homelessness. A committee oversees the allocation of the funds to specific projects and maintains transparency about the donations on the charity's website.

A Societal Event Marking Joy and Solidarity

The campaign is more than just a fundraiser. It's a societal event that stirs joy and solidarity within the community. Volunteers from all walks of life, including local politicians, engage in this vibrant display of community involvement. The events often feature theatrical elements and even live animals, such as camels, to echo the traditional narratives associated with the Three Kings. The Three Kings Collection campaign is a testament to Czechia's robust community spirit and their commitment to supporting those less fortunate in their society.