Czechia’s Labor Market: A Shift Towards Higher Wages in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Czechia's Labor Market: A Shift Towards Higher Wages in 2024

In a shift of labor market trends from 2023, Czechia is bracing itself for a hike in wages across various sectors in 2024. According to a report by Grafton Recruitment, companies in the region are set to increase salaries in an attempt to attract a skilled workforce, addressing the acute shortage that plagued the market last year.

Reasons for Wage Increase

One of the driving factors behind this wage increase is the need to counteract the effects of a consolidation package enacted in the previous year. This package saw a significant reduction of staff benefits and tax deductions, leading to a substantial decline in real wages. However, this period of decline is expected to come to a halt. The surge in real wages can also be attributed to a decrease in inflation.

Projected Wage Growth and Impact

Grafton Recruitment projects that nominal wages in Czechia could see a growth of 8 to 12 percent in 2024. However, this increase is predicted to take a toll on the profitability of employers. The sectors facing the most acute shortage of applicants, including qualified production experts and craftsmen, are expected to witness the highest wage growth.

Effects of Benefit Reductions and Labor Code Changes

The report also sheds light on the potential increase in benefit reductions, which could rise by up to three-quarters due to limited tax relief on employer-provided benefits. This change is likely to impact provisions such as cultural, sports, transportation, and healthcare. The trend of job hopping is predicted to rise as employees seek better compensation in light of these potential benefit cuts. Furthermore, changes to the Labor Code in 2024, particularly those relating to home office agreements, pose a challenge for employers.

Job Market Trends and Recommendations

As per Grafton’s survey, the most contacted job applicants expressed interest in human resource roles, while the most sought-after positions were accountants, controllers, and electromechanics. The best-paid vacancy in the survey was that of a production plant director. To attract the necessary workforce, Grafton advises companies to prioritize wage increases and flexibility.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

