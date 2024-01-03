en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Czechia

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

Amidst the echoes of a tragic shooting at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, Czech universities are gearing up to bolster their security measures. This decision comes in the wake of a promise to fortify the safety protocols across campuses, as announced by Education Minister Mikuláš Bek. The proposed upgrades, backed by funding from the European Union, were disclosed following a detailed discussion with the Czech Rectors’ Conference.

Enhancing Security, Ensuring Safety

Under the planned security enhancements, universities may witness the implementation of new guidelines regarding the carrying of luggage into university facilities. Beyond this, the proposition also includes the provision of security training for staff and students. Minister Bek emphasized on the customization of these security enhancements, stating that the measures would be tailored to address the specific needs of each university building.

A Balanced Approach

While the idea of widespread use of metal detectors was met with skepticism by the education minister, he did not outrightly dismiss the possibility of their deployment in certain high-risk scenarios. The aim, as per Minister Bek, is to strike a balance between ensuring comprehensive safety and maintaining an environment conducive to learning and growth.

Next Steps

To further this initiative, a working group has been established. This group is scheduled to convene for its inaugural meeting the following Wednesday. The role of this team will be pivotal in determining the exact measures to be implemented, marking a significant stride towards ensuring the safety and well-being of university communities across the Czech Republic.

0
Czechia Education Security Social
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm

By BNN Correspondents

Aimee Greenberg's 'Light Falling Down' Premieres at Oceanside Theatre Company

By BNN Correspondents

Fairmont Golden Prague: A New Luxury Landmark in the Heart of Prague

By BNN Correspondents

Ninth Circuit Reinstates Class Action Lawsuit Against Foreign Pornography Website Operators

By BNN Correspondents

RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amids ...
@Czechia · 11 hours
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amids ...
heart comment 0
2023 Ties as Warmest Year on Record in Czech Republic: Urgency to Address Climate Change Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Ties as Warmest Year on Record in Czech Republic: Urgency to Address Climate Change Highlighted
Czech Manufacturing Sector Faces Deepened Downturn: S&P Global

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Manufacturing Sector Faces Deepened Downturn: S&P Global
Czech Republic Set to Dedicate All Emissions Allowances Revenue to Climate Action

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Republic Set to Dedicate All Emissions Allowances Revenue to Climate Action
Canada’s Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia

By Salman Khan

Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
Latest Headlines
World News
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
24 seconds
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
46 seconds
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
2 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
4 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
5 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
5 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
5 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
14 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app