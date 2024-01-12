en English
Czechia

Czech Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Gun Detector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Czech Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Gun Detector

In a groundbreaking move, researchers from the Czech Technical University in Prague have developed a state-of-the-art acoustic gun detector imbued with the power of artificial intelligence. This ingenious device is capable of not only detecting gunfire rapidly but also identifying the type of weapon used with remarkable precision.

AI’s Role in Gun Detection

This technological leap is the brainchild of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering. It stands out as the first device of its kind to leverage neural networks for real-time weapon identification. In the wake of a recent mass shooting at Charles University, the development of this detector has sparked conversations around Czech gun ownership laws and the need for elevated safety measures.

A System of Neural Networks and Sound Recognition

As explained by Jakub Svatoš, from the faculty’s Department of Measurement, the system comprises several units that constantly monitor the environment, capturing sounds and relaying the data to a server. The server then localizes the event and classifies the type of gun used. For the AI to function optimally, it must be trained with a variety of sounds, a task that requires a vast audio library.

High Reliability and Autonomy

The detector boasts a 99 percent success rate in distinguishing gunshots from other sounds, and a 90 percent accuracy in identifying the weapon type. The team behind this innovation lauds the device’s high reliability and autonomy, highlighting that it requires no human intervention. It can alert authorities within seconds of detecting gunfire, potentially saving lives.

Multiple prototypes are currently in development, with the aspiration to offer the technology freely once finalized. This could revolutionize emergency responses and provide crucial insights into firearm regulations in Czechia, potentially saving countless lives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

