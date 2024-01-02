en English
Business

Czech Manufacturing Sector Faces Deepened Downturn: S&P Global

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
A deepened downturn has gripped the manufacturing sector in the Czech Republic, as evidenced by the latest statistics from S&P Global. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing industry plummeted to 41.8 in December from November’s 43.2, marking a contraction in the sector. The downturn’s acceleration was largely attributable to a more significant decrease in new orders and production than the previous month. In response to falling demand, manufacturers swiftly reduced their workforce and trimmed their inventory levels.

Deciphering the Downturn

The downturn in Czech manufacturing was reflected in the PMI—a key economic indicator—falling to 41.8 from 43.2 in November. The PMI measures the health of the manufacturing sector, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction. The decline in output and new orders was more rapid, with export orders suffering from weak demand in key markets, particularly Germany. As a result, firms downsized employment and depleted stocks to cut costs. Simultaneously, input costs continued to decrease, albeit at a slower pace.

Tough Business Confidence

Business confidence among Czech producers also took a hit in December, reflecting the arduous demand conditions they faced. The manufacturing sector in the Czech Republic and Poland continued to contract in December due to weak demand, with the Czech PMI falling to 41.8. Despite the uncertainties in the export market, firms are cautiously optimistic about output growth in 2024.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

There is optimism for economic recovery in 2024. Hungary’s PMI climbed higher to 52.8, fueling hopes for production gains. Analysts are speculating that the Czech economic recovery will rely more on services and consumer segments, given the persistent weakness in the primary export market, Germany. The survey results paint a challenging picture for the Czech manufacturing sector as it wrestles with weaker demand and the necessity to adjust operations accordingly.

Business Czechia Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

