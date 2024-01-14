Czech Cities Olomouc and Plzen Emerge as Top European Destinations for Remote Workers

In a turn of events that defies conventional wisdom, two Czech cities, Olomouc and Plzen, have emerged as leading European destinations for remote workers. The recent index released by Brother UK, a notable exclusion to the more familiar Prague, brought these hidden gems into the limelight. The index based its findings on several factors pivotal to remote work, including internet speed, costs of housing and electricity, safety, and the overall cost of living.

Olomouc: A Balance of Work and Life

Located in the Moravian region, Olomouc clinched the second spot on the index, distinguished by its cost-effectiveness and exemplary scores in the Quality of Life Index, Safety Index, and Happiness Index. By offering an enticing blend of work-life balance, Olomouc becomes an attractive option for remote workers seeking more than just a workstation. The affordability of the city is a significant pull factor, with a one-bedroom apartment costing approximately £350.25 and monthly internet expenses around £15.56.

Plzeň: Affordability Meets Quality of Life

Known for its enticing mix of affordability and quality of life, Plzen secured the ninth position in the index, outpacing its more famous counterpart, Prague. This impressive ranking cements the Czech Republic’s appeal for remote workers and bolsters its image as a hub of economic advantages and high living standards.

European Cities for Remote Work: A Broader Perspective

The index also spotlighted Dutch cities like Rotterdam, Aalborg, Utrecht, and Eindhoven as top contenders for remote work. However, it was Luxembourg City that topped the list, earning the highest score in the Remote Worker Index and other indices, such as quality of life and healthcare. Luxembourg City’s supremacy underscores the importance of holistic factors in determining the suitability of locations for remote work.

The recognition of Olomouc and Plzen in the index not only challenges conventional choices for remote work but also opens up a broader range of possibilities for remote workers. It reflects a tectonic shift in how work is perceived and conducted, with the focus moving away from traditional city centres to lesser-known but equally competent locations.