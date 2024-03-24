CrewBar Prague Introduces Shuffleboard to the City: A New Trend in Activity Bars

On a crisp December morning in 2023, Prague witnessed the opening of CrewBar, a pioneering venue that brought the beloved game of shuffleboard to the heart of the Czech Republic. Nestled by the picturesque river near the iconic Dancing House, CrewBar is not just a bar but a revolutionary concept that merges the excitement of gaming with the pleasure of sipping on your favorite drink. This unique blend of activities marks a significant evolution in the Czech bar scene, promising an engaging and memorable experience for locals and tourists alike.

A Fresh Twist on Nightlife

The inception of CrewBar was inspired by the remarkable success of Prague Golf & Games, which introduced glow-in-the-dark golf to Prague's nightlife. Observing the city's enthusiastic response to innovative leisure activities, the founders, Chris and his wife, ventured into the realm of activity bars with CrewBar. Their goal was clear: to prioritize games as the main attraction, turning the conventional bar experience on its head. At CrewBar, shuffleboard and glow-in-the-dark ping pong take center stage, inviting patrons to immerse themselves in the joy of play, with a drink never too far from reach.

Shuffleboard: The Star of the Show

Shuffleboard, a game cherished in the US, the UK, Sweden, and Norway, has found a new home in Prague thanks to CrewBar. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and versatility, offering various play modes while allowing players to enjoy their drinks simultaneously. The venue has quickly become a melting pot of Czechs, expats, and tourists, all drawn together by the allure of shuffleboard. However, to guarantee an spot at one of the coveted shuffleboard tables, the owners recommend making reservations a few days in advance, although walk-ins might get lucky if space permits.

Looking Ahead

With an eye on the future, the CrewBar team is exploring the possibility of expanding their menu to include small bites and nibbles, enhancing the overall guest experience. Moreover, the success of shuffleboard could pave the way for a new venture—a bar dedicated solely to shuffleboard, envisioned to accommodate larger groups with longer tables. While this ambitious project remains in the planning stages, the immediate goal remains to spread the joy of shuffleboard across Prague, one game at a time.

As CrewBar continues to redefine the concept of a night out in Prague, it stands as a testament to the city's evolving entertainment landscape. This innovative venue not only offers a fresh take on the traditional bar experience but also fosters a community of enthusiasts eager to explore new ways of having fun. As shuffleboard gains popularity, CrewBar is poised to lead the charge, inviting everyone to join in the excitement and discover what makes this game truly special.