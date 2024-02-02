Cloudfresh Earns Google Cloud Partner Specialization: A Boost for SMBs' Digital Transformation

Cloudfresh, a seasoned tech firm based in Prague, Czech Republic, has triumphantly achieved the Work Transformation - SMB Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This is a testament to Cloudfresh's proven proficiency and success in guiding small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in adopting Google Workspace through all-inclusive implementation services.

Special Recognition for Cloudfresh

The Partner Specialization underscores Cloudfresh's capacity to deliver bespoke Google Workspace solutions, encompassing governance, migration, training, support, and optimization, specifically tailored to their client's needs. This recognition is not merely an accolade but a confirmation of Cloudfresh's commitment to ongoing service delivery within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Team of Google Cloud-Certified Specialists

Cloudfresh's team, teeming with Google Cloud-certified specialists, has undergone rigorous training to design and deploy customized solutions that bolster productivity for businesses across diverse sectors. Their achievement reflects the team's dedication in mastering the technical aspects of Google Cloud's offerings, ensuring they can effectively transform client workflows using Google's collaborative tools.

Cloudfresh: Premier Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace

As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, Cloudfresh has demonstrated the indispensable technical acumen to drive forth change management and enhance the value of Google Workspace deployments for SMBs. This achievement further empowers Cloudfresh to continue its work in transforming client workflows using Google's collaborative tools, thereby helping businesses thrive in the digital era.