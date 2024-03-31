Carmelite Sisters Forge Spiritual Sanctuary: From Prague Castle to Periphery

In a bold move to reclaim tranquility, the Barefoot Carmelite Sisters transitioned from the historic heart of Prague to a serene periphery, transforming a dilapidated farmstead into their new spiritual haven. The order, founded in the 12th century, sought a quieter abode conducive to their life of isolated contemplation, a quest culminating in the establishment of a new monastery in Drasty, east of Prague. This monumental shift not only exemplifies their dedication to spiritual life but also their adaptability in the face of modern challenges.

From Sacred Silence to Construction Site Symphony

The sisters' journey from their monastery in Hradčany Square to a peaceful retreat was propelled by increasing noise and disruptions. In Drasty, their days of silent prayer were temporarily replaced by the din of construction as they actively participated in rebuilding their new home. Despite the unusual setting for a convent, the sisters, empowered by a papal dispensation, embraced the challenge, engaging in tasks from drilling to driving tractors, underscoring the intertwining of work and spiritual life in their ethos.

A Labor of Love and Faith

The reconstruction, a phased endeavor now nearing completion, signifies more than just the erection of a building; it's a testament to the sisters' resilience and faith. The upcoming completion of the chapel, dedicated to St. Teresa of Avila, marks a significant milestone in their journey, embodying the heart of their spiritual mission. The transformation from a chaotic construction site to a place of worship and contemplation highlights the sisters' profound commitment to their calling.

Embracing a New Chapter

With the monastery's completion in sight, the sisters anticipate a return to their routine of prayer, work, and community life, enriched by their hands-on involvement in the monastery's creation. Drasty, once a symbol of their physical and spiritual journey, now stands as their new home, offering a closer communion with nature and God. The inclusion of a spiritual center open to the public further extends their mission, welcoming others to partake in retreats and services, fostering a broader sense of community and spiritual nourishment.

As the Barefoot Carmelite Sisters prepare to embrace this new chapter, their story serves as a beacon of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of community. Their journey from the heart of Prague to the tranquility of Drasty not only signifies a physical move but a deeper spiritual realignment, offering a sanctuary not just for themselves but for all who seek peace and contemplation.