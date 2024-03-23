Brussels to Prague Sleeper Train Ushers in New Era for Czech Art Scene and Glasswork Craft

With the launch of a new sleeper train route from Brussels to Prague, travelers are now just a night away from exploring the Czech capital's booming contemporary art scene and the traditional craft of glasswork. The service, which began on March 25, aims to draw attention to Prague's cultural offerings beyond its famed nightlife and historical architecture. Key contemporary art venues like Kunsthalle Praha, DOX Centre for Contemporary Art, MeetFactory, and Musoleum are spotlighted, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Prague's art scene. Meanwhile, the traditional Czech glasswork industry, exemplified by the Jiří Pačinek glass factory, faces challenges of modernization and survival amidst soaring energy costs and a dwindling workforce interested in glassmaking.

Contemporary Art Flourishes in Historic Prague

Prague's art scene is witnessing a renaissance with the emergence of contemporary art spaces such as Kunsthalle Praha, a gallery housed in a converted 1930s electricity substation. Opened in 2022, it has quickly become a cultural landmark, attracting over 110,000 visitors in its first year, primarily locals. This shift towards supporting privately-owned art institutions marks a significant post-Velvet Revolution change in the Czech Republic's cultural landscape. The DOX Centre for Contemporary Art and MeetFactory further contribute to this burgeoning scene, with innovative exhibits and spaces that challenge and engage visitors.

Reviving the Art of Glassmaking

In contrast to the modern art scene, the traditional craft of glassmaking, a centuries-old industry in the Czech Republic, is at a crossroads. The Jiří Pačinek glass factory, renowned for its exquisite glass sculptures, represents the pinnacle of Czech glasswork. However, this industry is threatened by high energy costs and a lack of interest among younger generations in pursuing glassmaking as a career. Despite these challenges, artisans like Pačinek remain optimistic, believing that small family-run companies are the future of Czech glasswork, driven by passion and tradition.

Connecting Cultures Through Rail

The introduction of the sleeper train service from Brussels to Prague not only makes the Czech capital's art and cultural heritage more accessible but also signifies a broader trend towards sustainable and immersive travel experiences. By connecting different parts of Europe, this service encourages a deeper exploration of cultural landscapes, allowing travelers to discover the rich tapestry of contemporary art and traditional crafts that define Prague today. As the city continues to evolve, it stands as a testament to the resilience of its artistic and cultural traditions in the face of modern challenges.