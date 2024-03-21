Brno's Booming Diversity: 65,000 Foreigners from 150 Countries Enrich Czech City

Brno, the Czech Republic's second-largest city, is experiencing a remarkable rise in its international population, with nearly 65,000 foreigners now calling it home. This demographic shift, representing close to 150 countries globally, underscores Brno's growing appeal and its strategic importance in the South Moravian region. Ján Zvara, the city's data analyst head, credits the economic revival post-2011 and the recent Ukrainian crisis for this influx, particularly highlighting the significant Ukrainian community among the diverse population.

Diverse Demographics and Global Talent

Brno's multicultural landscape is shaped by its vast array of residents, with Ukrainians, Slovaks, Vietnamese, and Russians leading the statistics. The city's international community has seen a notable increase, especially with the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, bringing over 20,000 new Ukrainian residents. This demographic evolution is further enriched by the growing numbers from Romania, India, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, with the Filipino community also marking a substantial rise due to targeted employment opportunities.

Employment and Economic Contributions

The city's labor market is buoyed by over 69,000 foreign workers, a testament to Brno's economic vitality and the region's low unemployment rates. This workforce includes EU nationals and those from countries with unrestricted labor market access, reflecting a broader trend of regional integration and globalization. The South Moravian Region itself has seen a more than threefold increase in foreign labor in the past fifteen years, highlighting the significant role of international workers in the local economy.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive aspects of this demographic shift, challenges such as accurately determining the total number of foreign residents due to EU exemptions and integrating this diverse population into the local community persist. However, the influx of global talent and the multicultural enrichment of Brno present unique opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and strengthening the city's position as a key player in the Central European region.

As Brno continues to embrace its growing international community, the city not only benefits from the diverse skills and perspectives these residents bring but also plays a crucial role in the broader narrative of European unity and resilience in the face of global challenges. This demographic trend underscores the importance of inclusive policies and community engagement in fostering a harmonious and prosperous society.