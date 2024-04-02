Barefoot Carmelite Sisters Forge New Monastery, Embrace Silence and Nature on Prague's Outskirts

Several years ago, the Barefoot Carmelite Sisters left Prague's bustling Hradčany Square for a quieter life on the city's outskirts. This move was driven by their desire for a more conducive environment for prayer and contemplation, away from the tourist throngs and noise pollution. Today, they are near completing their self-built monastery, marking a significant transition from their old home next to Prague Castle to a peaceful retreat in Drasty.
From Urban Chaos to Rural Serenity
The decision to relocate was not made lightly. Sister Marie outlined the challenges they faced in their previous location, including limited space and increasing noise. It took the sisters 15 years to find the perfect location for their new home. The transformation began in 2018 when they acquired a rundown farmstead in Drasty. By 2020, they had moved into the only habitable building on the property, and their daily lives shifted dramatically from quiet contemplation to active participation in the construction of their new monastery.
Hands-on Approach to Spiritual Living
The sisters have taken a hands-on approach to the construction, learning to operate machinery and perform tasks typically outsourced to professionals. This involvement is not only a financial necessity but also integrates with their spiritual practice, embodying their belief in the sanctity of labor. Sister Marie highlighted how this experience has deepened their connection to nature and to God, providing tangible evidence of divine protection and support throughout the reconstruction process.
Creating a New Sanctuary
The monastery is nearing completion, with plans to finalize the chapel and living quarters soon. The sisters look forward to resuming their traditional routines, enhanced by their new surroundings. The Drasty spiritual center will also be open to the public for retreats, spiritual programs, and regular services, extending the sisters' contemplative lifestyle to the wider community. This new chapter in the Barefoot Carmelite Sisters' lives exemplifies their commitment to living in harmony with their environment and their faith.
As the Barefoot Carmelite Sisters settle into their new home, their journey from Prague's Hradčany Square to the tranquility of Drasty serves as a testament to their dedication to a life of contemplation and spiritual labor. Their story is a reminder of the profound impact of environment on spiritual practice and the possibilities that emerge when faith and action align.