Amanita Design's Phonopolis Wins Excellence in Visual Art at San Francisco Indie Games Festival

Amanita Design, the Czech independent studio known for its artistic and innovative video games, has clinched the Excellence in Visual Art award at the San Francisco Independent Games Festival for its latest creation, Phonopolis. Inspired by George Orwell's 1984, Phonopolis stands out with its dystopian setting and unique visual design, meticulously crafted from cardboard.

Inspiration and Creative Process

The game's striking visual style draws from interwar artistic movements and the broader Avant-Garde, incorporating hand-painted textures on cardboard and recycled paper. This choice of materials not only gives the game a distinctive tactile feel but also reflects the studio's preference for physical artistry over digital creation. The textures, once crafted, are photographed and applied to 3D models within the Unity Engine, culminating in a visually arresting game world that mirrors the oppressive atmosphere of its dystopian setting.

Sound Design and Gameplay

Sound plays a pivotal role in Phonopolis, with the city's totalitarian control exerted through a network of loudspeakers. The protagonist, Felix, discovers headphones that allow him to block out the city's omnipresent commands, awakening him to the reality of his surroundings and setting him on a path of resistance. This narrative device highlights the importance of sound in the game's world, serving as a critical tool for storytelling and player immersion.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Winning the Excellence in Visual Art award at the San Francisco Independent Games Festival marks Amanita Design's fifth accolade from the event, underscoring the studio's continued excellence and innovation in the indie game space. The recognition not only celebrates the artistic achievements of the Phonopolis team but also aids in promoting the game, signaling its quality and originality to potential players and partners alike.

The success of Phonopolis and Amanita Design reflects the burgeoning creativity and technical prowess within the Czech gaming industry, showcasing the global impact of its developers. As the studio looks forward to the game's completion, the award serves as a testament to the team's dedication and the compelling nature of their creative vision.