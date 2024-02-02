UN Envoy and Cyprus President Engage in Diplomacy to Reignite Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, the President of Cyprus, President Christodoulides, met with Maru00eda u00c1ngela Holguu00edn Cuu00e9llar, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy, at the Presidential Palace. The meeting forms part of a broader effort to reignite the negotiation process concerning the future of the island.

Constructive Dialogue

Reports indicate that the interaction between President Christodoulides and Holguu00edn Cuu00e9llar was constructive, with the UN envoy expressing an optimistic outlook on the ongoing discussions. Holguu00edn Cuu00e9llar, in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special envoy, has been instrumental in facilitating dialogues with different segments of Cypriot society, including youth, women's groups, and civil society organizations. Understanding their aspirations and perspectives is crucial to shaping a comprehensive and inclusive negotiation strategy.

Wider Regional Support

Following her visit to Cyprus, Holguu00edn Cuu00e9llar plans to travel to Ankara and Athens, aiming to secure wider regional support for the resumption of the negotiation process. This move underscores the international community's commitment to resolving longstanding issues on the island and fostering a stable and peaceful environment in the region.

A Hope for Resolution

These efforts, backed by the concerted action of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, and supported by Russia, aim to reignite peace negotiations between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot sides. The mission is to explore the potential for resuming talks on the Cyprus issue, which came to a halt following the unsuccessful round held in 2017. Leveraging her wealth of diplomatic experience, Cuellar seeks to assist the parties in finding common ground and achieving a harmonious resolution for Cyprus.