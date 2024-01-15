Troodos Mountains Experience First Snowfall of the Year

In an unexpected twist, the Troodos mountains witnessed their inaugural snowfall of the year last Saturday. Amid initial skepticism about the likelihood of snow this season, the fleeting snow shower began in the afternoon and extended into Sunday. The snowfall was ephemeral, with a duration of merely five minutes on Saturday, yet it gradually built up over time.

Accumulation and Measurements

By the time Sunday graced the region, the snow depth at the Jubilee Hotel had touched the 3-centimeter mark. In stark contrast, Chionistra recorded a significant snow depth of 10 centimeters. However, the most recent measurement in Chionistra, conducted at 08:40 on January 15, 2024, reflected a minor decrease in snow depth to 8 centimeters.

Weather Forecast

The meteorological predictions for the subsequent ten days in Chionistra suggest relatively stable conditions with temperatures oscillating between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. This will be succeeded by a minor warming trend, indicating a potential end to the snowfall.

Implications

This surprising event has not only stirred excitement among residents and tourists but also raised questions about the region's climatic patterns. As we continue to witness the unfolding of the year, such occurrences remind us of the unpredictable and awe-inspiring nature of our planet's weather systems.