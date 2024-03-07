Strategic Land Development Opportunity in Kato Pyrgos, Nicosia: Dual-Zone 9,661sq.m Property Hits Market

Announcing a prime land development opportunity, a substantial 9,661sq.m residential field located in Kato Pyrgos, Nicosia has just been listed for sale. Positioned strategically, merely 850m from Kato Pyrgos community center and 1.3km from the beach, this property presents a significant investment for developers and investors alike. Falling within dual zoning areas, Η2β and Η6α, it offers diverse building potentials, including residential constructions with favorable coefficients and permissions for two floors of development.

Key Features and Zoning Benefits

The property's unique appeal lies in its dual zoning classification. Approximately 27% of the land falls within zone Η2β, boasting a high building coefficient of 80%, coverage of 45%, and a two-floor construction permission, making it ideal for high-density residential projects. Conversely, 73% is categorized under zone Η6α, which offers a more conservative building coefficient of 25%, coverage of 15%, and similarly permits two-floor constructions. This blend provides a versatile canvas for mixed-use development, balancing intensive construction with more expansive, low-density planning.

Investment Potential and Strategic Location

The strategic location of this property amplifies its investment appeal. Its proximity to both the community center and the beach positions it as an attractive proposition for both residential and commercial ventures. The area's accessibility and its potential to cater to a variety of building projects make it a standout opportunity in the Nicosia region. Moreover, the diverse zoning regulations offer flexibility in design and development, enabling a tailored approach to meet market demands and preferences.

Market Outlook and Development Prospects

With the current market trends leaning towards mixed-use developments that combine residential, commercial, and recreational facilities, this property's dual zoning and favorable location present a rare opportunity to capitalize on this demand. Developers have the chance to create a landmark project that could serve as a model for future developments in the region. The potential for a high return on investment, combined with the strategic advantages offered by the property's location and zoning, positions it as a highly desirable asset in today's real estate market.

As the market for residential and mixed-use properties continues to grow, this listing in Kato Pyrgos, Nicosia, stands out as a promising opportunity for forward-thinking developers and investors. Its unique combination of strategic location, flexible zoning, and development potential makes it a compelling proposition for those looking to make a significant impact in the Cyprus real estate landscape. The future development on this land holds the promise of not only financial returns but also the creation of a vibrant and dynamic community space in one of Nicosia's most picturesque locales.