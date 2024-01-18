Scheduled Maintenance on Larnaca Airport – Ayia Napa Highway in Cyprus

In a recent announcement made by the Department of Public Works, under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Works in Cyprus, maintenance activities involving the cutting, pruning, and collection of eucalyptus and other trees along the Larnaca Airport – Ayia Napa highway are scheduled to commence. The maintenance operation, which will take place in the Larnaca province, is set to begin from Monday, January 22, and will continue till Wednesday, January 24. The working hours for the maintenance activities will be from 09:00 to 15:00.

Maintenance Operation Details

The maintenance operation is planned in a way that it will be carried out on the embankments and slopes along the entire length of the Larnaca Airport – Ayia Napa highway. During the execution of these works, the left lane of the highway will be intermittently closed to facilitate the operations. However, the right lane of the highway will remain open for traffic, maintaining the usual flow of vehicles.

Public Apology and Safety Measures

In consideration of the inconvenience likely to be caused due to the maintenance works, the Department of Public Works has issued an apology. The Department has also assured that all necessary safety measures will be in place during the operation. These measures include compliance with temporary road signage and police instructions. Motorists are advised to exhibit understanding and patience during the maintenance period, and more importantly, adhere to the temporary road signs and police instructions to ensure their safety and smooth flow of traffic.