PwC Cyprus Unveils Annual Real Estate Market Report: Stability and Shifting Dynamics in 2023

On February 29, 2024, PwC Cyprus presented its annual review of the Cypriot real estate market at the PwC's Experience Center in Nicosia. The event, titled "Evolving landscape and the need for new policies and reforms," featured insights from Minister of Interior, Konstantinos Ioannou, and industry leaders. The report revealed the market's resilience and the shifting dynamics over the past year, with a total transaction value of €5.5bn, mirroring the performance of 2022.

Advertisment

Market Resilience and Geographic Shifts

In 2023, the Cypriot real estate sector demonstrated significant resilience and adaptability, maintaining transaction values at €5.5bn. Notably, Larnaca and Paphos districts experienced increases in transaction value, with Larnaca seeing a 22% uptick and Paphos a 4% year-over-year increase. These gains compensated for the reduced activity in Limassol. The residential sector remained dominant, accounting for 69% of the total transaction value, albeit with a slight 1% decrease from the previous year. Land transactions, however, surged by 11%, indicating a robust interest in this segment.

Impact of International Buyers

Advertisment

Foreign investment played a pivotal role in the Cypriot real estate market in 2023, with 6,900 properties acquired by international buyers, marking a 16% increase from 2022. This surge reflects Cyprus's growing appeal as a relocation destination for businesses and their employees. Despite this overall growth, the market faced challenges in November and December 2023, attributed to the Israel-Hamas conflict's impact, highlighting the sector's vulnerability to external geopolitical events.

Challenges in the High-End Segment

The high-end residential market experienced a downturn in 2023, with transactions in properties valued at €1.5 million or higher decreasing by 26% compared to the previous year. This segment accounted for just 8% of the total market value, underscoring a shifting investor focus. PwC Cyprus CEO Philippos Soseilos emphasized the real estate sector's critical role in shaping Cyprus's economic future, highlighting the ongoing transformation and the need for innovation and sustainable practices to attract foreign direct investments.

The 2023 PwC Cyprus real estate market report underscores the sector's resilience amidst challenges, while also pointing to significant shifts in investor preferences and the geographic distribution of transactions. As Cyprus continues to navigate its economic transformation, the real estate market's adaptability and the strategic response to changing dynamics will be key to sustaining its growth and appeal to both local and international investors.