Paphos Municipality Honors Historical Resistance with Exhibition Booth for Iconic Bus

The Paphos Municipality, in a quest to preserve and illuminate the historical memory of Cyprus, has initiated a project to erect an exhibition booth for the iconic Resistance Bus. This project, a tribute to the Cypriot people's struggle for democracy and legitimacy, took a significant leap forward with the signing of the construction contract at the Paphos Municipal Hall.

The Icon of Resistance

The Resistance Bus is a potent symbol of the Cypriot resistance, having played a crucial role during the upheaval of July 1974. This humble vehicle transported resistance fighters, braving the perils of war, and later survived an ambush by coup plotters in the Limassol area. The bus, scarred with bullet holes from that attack, stands as a stark reminder of the country's fight for democracy.

A Tribute to Democracy

After being restored by the National Guard, the Resistance Bus was entrusted to the Municipality of Paphos. The decision to construct an exhibition booth for the bus symbolizes the Municipality's commitment to honoring the indomitable spirit of the Cypriot people. This booth is not just a structure; it's a living testament to the resilience and courage that defined the Cypriot struggle for democracy.

Project Details

The booth, financed entirely by the Municipality at a cost of €130,000, will be situated near the roundabout of Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue and Aristotelis Savva. With a three-month timeline for its completion, this project underscores the Municipality's dedication to preserving the country's historical legacy. The exhibition booth for the Resistance Bus aims to provide a tangible connection to the past, allowing future generations to appreciate the sacrifices made in the name of democracy and legitimacy.