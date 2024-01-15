Paphos Municipality Cracks Down on Unpaid Water Bills

It’s a clear, crisp morning in Paphos, a city known for its stunning Mediterranean shoreline, archaeological treasures, and now, the Municipality’s firm stand on unpaid water bills. In a move that underscores the seriousness of the financial situation, the Water Board of the Municipality of Paphos has initiated a campaign to disconnect water supplies for households and other entities that have not cleared their unsettled accounts.

Payment Options Galore

In an attempt to make the payment process convenient for residents, the Municipality has rolled out several payment options. Citizens can choose to pay their bills online through the official website of the Municipality or via the PafosNow application – a digital platform designed to facilitate civic duties and responsibilities. For those who prefer a more traditional payment method, the Citizen Service Center situated near the iconic Stelios Kyriakides Stadium is ready to accept payments in person.

A Call to Action

While the disconnection campaign is a stern measure, the Municipality’s announcement is also a call to action. It urges all residents with overdue payments to clear their debts promptly, painting a picture of shared responsibility in maintaining the city’s resources. The move sends a clear message that the Municipality is committed to ensuring the financial health of its utilities, which is critical for the overall functioning and well-being of the city.

Consequences of Unsettled Debts

The potential disconnection of water supplies is not merely an inconvenience; it underscores the serious implications of unpaid bills. It serves as a reminder of the importance of civic responsibility and the collective role citizens play in keeping Paphos a vibrant, thriving city. The Municipality’s approach, while firm, is also a reflection of its commitment to ensure the equitable distribution of resources and fairness in bearing the burden of maintaining city utilities.