en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

Paphos Municipality Cracks Down on Unpaid Water Bills

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Paphos Municipality Cracks Down on Unpaid Water Bills

It’s a clear, crisp morning in Paphos, a city known for its stunning Mediterranean shoreline, archaeological treasures, and now, the Municipality’s firm stand on unpaid water bills. In a move that underscores the seriousness of the financial situation, the Water Board of the Municipality of Paphos has initiated a campaign to disconnect water supplies for households and other entities that have not cleared their unsettled accounts.

Payment Options Galore

In an attempt to make the payment process convenient for residents, the Municipality has rolled out several payment options. Citizens can choose to pay their bills online through the official website of the Municipality or via the PafosNow application – a digital platform designed to facilitate civic duties and responsibilities. For those who prefer a more traditional payment method, the Citizen Service Center situated near the iconic Stelios Kyriakides Stadium is ready to accept payments in person.

A Call to Action

While the disconnection campaign is a stern measure, the Municipality’s announcement is also a call to action. It urges all residents with overdue payments to clear their debts promptly, painting a picture of shared responsibility in maintaining the city’s resources. The move sends a clear message that the Municipality is committed to ensuring the financial health of its utilities, which is critical for the overall functioning and well-being of the city.

Consequences of Unsettled Debts

The potential disconnection of water supplies is not merely an inconvenience; it underscores the serious implications of unpaid bills. It serves as a reminder of the importance of civic responsibility and the collective role citizens play in keeping Paphos a vibrant, thriving city. The Municipality’s approach, while firm, is also a reflection of its commitment to ensure the equitable distribution of resources and fairness in bearing the burden of maintaining city utilities.

0
Cyprus Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cyprus

See more
12 seconds ago
Filipino Engineer Rescued from High Seas by Philippine Coast Guard
In an exceptional display of maritime emergency response, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) executed a successful rescue operation for a Filipino chief engineer aboard the MV Agia Valentini, a Cyprus-registered vessel. The engineer, identified as Danilo Perez Lozada, started experiencing critical medical issues while the ship was en route from Singapore to Manila. A Race
Filipino Engineer Rescued from High Seas by Philippine Coast Guard
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Cultural Decentralization Program 2024: A Boost for Rural Cultural Development
35 mins ago
Cultural Decentralization Program 2024: A Boost for Rural Cultural Development
Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen
17 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
1 day ago
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
Latest Headlines
World News
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
8 seconds
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
9 seconds
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
9 seconds
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
11 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
18 seconds
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
24 seconds
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
25 seconds
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
28 seconds
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan's Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers
28 seconds
J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan's Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app