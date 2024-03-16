Orthodox Christians Begin Lent March 18, Diverging from Western Easter Dates

While most Christians embarked on their Lenten journey starting February 14, 2024, a significant number, including Orthodox, Coptic, and some Eastern Catholic believers, mark the beginning of their Lenten period on March 18, 2024, following the Julian calendar. This divergence arises from differences in calendar calculations for movable feasts, explained Protodeacon Patrick Mitchell of the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Washington, D.C.
Orthodox Christianity maintains unique Lenten observances, such as starting Lent on 'Forgiveness Sunday' and adhering to a stricter fasting regimen, abstaining from all meat and dairy. This period of spiritual preparation intensifies the anticipation for Easter, or 'Pascha,' which unites over 200 million Orthodox Christians worldwide in celebration, despite their use of the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar utilized by most of the world.
Understanding the Julian Calendar
The Julian calendar's 13-day discrepancy from the Gregorian calendar leads to the varied observance dates of Easter and Lent among Christians. The Orthodox Church calculates Pascha as the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, according to the Julian calendar. This calculation method occasionally synchronizes the Easter celebrations of the Julian and Gregorian calendars, with the next convergence in 2025.
Lenten Practices and Spiritual Focus
In addition to the fasting from food, Lent in the Orthodox tradition encompasses a broader spiritual discipline. Believers engage in increased prayer, church attendance, and the reading of religious texts, aiming to foster a peaceful and contemplative state. This period emphasizes forgiveness, avoidance of conflict, and a deeper reflection on Christ's resurrection and love, setting a tone of preparation for the joyous celebration of Pascha.
The Significance of Pascha
Pascha represents the pinnacle of the Orthodox Christian liturgical year, celebrating Christ's resurrection. The lead-up to this feast is marked by a series of liturgical events and customs that culminate in the joyous Pascha celebration. Despite the fasting and solemnity of Lent, the anticipation of Easter fosters a communal sense of renewal and devotion among believers, highlighting the unifying power of this significant religious observance.
As Lent progresses, Orthodox Christians worldwide engage in a journey of self-examination, spiritual renewal, and heightened devotion, culminating in the jubilant celebration of Pascha. This period reaffirms the core tenets of Christian faith and the enduring significance of Christ's resurrection, offering a time for believers to deepen their spiritual connections and prepare for the joyous Easter festivities.