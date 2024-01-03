North’s Mobile Penetration Rate Soars, Surpassing Global and Regional Averages

The Communications Authority of the North (BTHK) has released data indicating a significant increase in mobile penetration and usage in the region. As of the third quarter of 2023, the North boasts 996,401 registered mobile subscribers, 811,183 of whom are active. This figure represents a staggering mobile penetration rate of 243 percent, based on the official population projection of 410,000 people.

Mobile Penetration Surpasses Global and Regional Norms

These numbers present a sharp contrast to the global and regional rates. The GSM Association’s estimates place the global average mobile penetration rate at 73 percent and Europe’s at 90 percent. Meanwhile, the North’s rate soars well above Turkey’s 113.5 percent. The discrepancy suggests an anomaly in the North’s mobile market.

Mobile Internet Users Exceed Projected Population

Further fuelling this anomaly is the number of mobile internet users. BTHK data indicates that there are 461,785 mobile internet users, a figure that surpasses the projected population count. This statistic implies a higher number of mobile internet devices in circulation than inhabitants in the North.

Possible Causes of High Penetration Rate

The high penetration rate could be attributed to Greek Cypriots and others in the Republic resorting to purchasing Turkish Cypriot sim cards. The Republic’s citizens cannot use their sim cards while in the North, leading to an uptick in the number of registered mobile users. This situation is reflected in the ranking of international traffic from the North’s mobile subscribers. The Republic ranks fourth, following Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, with Iran and Turkmenistan coming in at fifth and sixth.

This data offers a unique insight into the interconnectedness of the region despite divisive boundaries and political tensions. The mobile penetration rate and the number of mobile internet users in the North underscore the growing reliance on digital communication and the profound impact of technology on societal norms.