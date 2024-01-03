en English
Cyprus

Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri Appointed as New UN Peacekeeping Force Commander in Cyprus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri Appointed as New UN Peacekeeping Force Commander in Cyprus

In a significant move towards maintaining peace and stability in Cyprus, the United Nations (UN) has appointed Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri of Mongolia as the new force commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Major General Batsuuri succeeds Major General Ingrid Gjerde of Norway in this critical role.

Extensive Experience in Peacekeeping Operations

Major General Batsuuri is no stranger to peacekeeping operations. Prior to his appointment, he served as the chief of staff at the Mongolian Air Force Command. His professional journey includes deployments in eight UN and NATO peacekeeping and peace support operations. These missions spanned various conflict-ridden countries including Iraq, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and South Sudan, showcasing his versatility and adaptability in diverse geopolitical contexts.

An Impressive Military Career

Batsuuri’s illustrious military career is marked by several high-profile positions within the Mongolian Armed Forces. As a senior officer in the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces and as the Chief of Staff at the Mongolian Air Force Command, Batsuuri’s leadership and strategic acumen have been instrumental in shaping Mongolia’s military trajectory. His expertise will be invaluable in navigating the complex peacekeeping challenges in Cyprus.

Education and Linguistic Proficiency

Major General Batsuuri’s academic credentials include a Master’s degree from the National University of Defence in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. His proficiency in English and Mongolian will undoubtedly aid in his communication with diverse stakeholders in his new role.

As the world watches the changing dynamics in Cyprus, the appointment of Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri as the new force commander of the UNFICYP marks a promising step in the UN’s relentless pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

Cyprus Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

