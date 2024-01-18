Frontex Commends Cyprus for Effective Immigration Management

Grigorios Apostolou, head of the Frontex Liaison Office for Greece and Cyprus, has lauded Cyprus for its effective immigration management strategy. During his visit to the island, Apostolou met with the Cypriot Interior Minister, Constantinos Ioannou. Here he was briefed about the government's policy aimed at reducing immigrant arrivals and enhancing the number of returns. A clear indicator of the policy's success is a whopping 66% increase in departures compared to the previous year.

Frontex's Role in Regional Border Control

Ioannou emphasized the crucial role of Frontex in regional border control. He expressed optimism that strengthened EU border controls would significantly improve surveillance along the Eastern Mediterranean route and thus prevent irregular arrivals. In the meeting, the importance of enhanced cooperation between Europol, Frontex, and Eurojust was underlined with reference to the Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean. This plan includes measures specifically designed to combat migrant trafficking.

Collaboration to Improve Efficiency of Returns

Further discussions centered around bolstering collaboration between Cyprus and Frontex to improve the efficiency of returns. With the measures implemented by Cyprus, the total number of departures has increased by 66% compared to last year. This is a testament to Cyprus's commitment and efficiency in managing immigration.

Frontex's Continued Support for Cyprus

Frontex, represented by Apostolou, expressed readiness to continue supporting Cyprus and strengthen cooperation for even better results. This collaboration is envisioned to be beneficial not only for Cyprus but also for the broader European Union. It's a testament to the potential of effective policy and international cooperation in managing complex issues such as immigration.