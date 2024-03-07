EU Court Upholds Halloumi PDO Registration, Dismisses Cypriot Firms' Appeal

On 21 February 2024, the General Court of the European Union delivered its verdict on the case involving several Cypriot companies and the European Commission regarding the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status of "Χαλλούμι" (Halloumi)/"Hellim". This decision reaffirmed the EC's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/591, which had registered Halloumi as a PDO, amidst claims of procedural and evaluative errors by the appellants.

Background and Legal Battle

The EU's geographical indications system (GI) plays a pivotal role in protecting regional food products and their unique characteristics. In April 2021, the European Commission accepted Cyprus' request to register Halloumi/Hellim as a PDO, based on the 1985 Cypriot production standard. This standard allows for the cheese to be made from sheep's, goat's, or a mixture thereof, with or without cow's milk. However, the Cypriot companies argued that the EC misinterpreted the application, particularly concerning the milk composition required for Halloumi production.

The Court's Ruling

The General Court's decision to dismiss the appeal was grounded on the finding that the European Commission is not mandated to verify if the product's method of production adheres to pre-existing national standards, in this case, the 1985 standard. Further, the Court noted that specifying cow's milk as an optional ingredient aligns with the initial application, validating the EC's decision to limit cow's milk to a maximum of 50% in the cheese's production.

Implications and Future Steps

Following the judgment, focus shifts towards the implementation of the PDO specifications. The anticipated publication of a new European Regulation on Geographical Indications in March 2024 may introduce a five-year extension for the transitional period of production specifications. The Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture is also preparing for increased certification efforts and the creation of an interdisciplinary committee to ensure compliance and authenticity of Halloumi as per EU standards. This decision not only underscores the importance of the GI system in preserving regional food identities but also sets a precedent for future PDO registrations and disputes.