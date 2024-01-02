Cyprus to Launch €112 Million Worth Infrastructure Projects in 2024

With an ambitious budget of 112 million euros, Cyprus is kick-starting eighteen public projects, set to reshape its infrastructure landscape in this year. These projects encapsulate a multitude of developments, ranging from road construction and energy complex protection to the establishment of bicycle facilities and flood control measures.

Major Infrastructure Developments

At the heart of these efforts is the second phase of the Nicosia ring road, a project with an allocation of 25.8 million euros and a two-year completion timeline. This comes as work progresses on the road’s first phase. Parallelly, another road development project is taking place on Famagusta Avenue in Nicosia, costing 10.4 million euros.

Ensuring the safety of energy resources, a protective enclosure has been planned for the Vassilikos energy complex. This project is estimated to cost 4.5 million euros and is scheduled for completion within a year. Adding to the energy initiatives, the Audit Office’s building is set for an energy upgrade valued at 10.1 million euros over a span of two years.

Stabilization, Connectivity, and Flood Control

Efforts are also underway to stabilize the road near Aphrodite’s Rock on the old Paphos to Limassol road, a task set to consume 15 months and 4 million euros. On the other hand, the Paphos industrial area will witness enhanced connectivity with the construction of a bridge in Tremithousa, a project set for completion within 54 weeks with a 2 million euro budget.

Furthermore, the University of Nicosia will soon be connected to the city center through a dedicated bicycle infrastructure. The project aims to promote eco-friendly commuting among the university community. In Alambra, anti-flood measures are being put in place at a cost of 4.2 million euros, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the region.

Urban Traffic Control and Road Upgrades

An upgrade worth 6 million euros is planned for Archbishop Makarios III Avenue in Kato Deftera, along with improvements to the Paphos to Polis road costing 3 million euros. In a bid to manage traffic more effectively, an Urban Traffic Control (UTC) system will be introduced, costing 8.3 million euros.

The Department of Public Works has confirmed that these projects will commence this year, contingent upon the completion of all necessary procedures and expropriations.