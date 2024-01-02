en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cyprus to Launch €112 Million Worth Infrastructure Projects in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Cyprus to Launch €112 Million Worth Infrastructure Projects in 2024

With an ambitious budget of 112 million euros, Cyprus is kick-starting eighteen public projects, set to reshape its infrastructure landscape in this year. These projects encapsulate a multitude of developments, ranging from road construction and energy complex protection to the establishment of bicycle facilities and flood control measures.

Major Infrastructure Developments

At the heart of these efforts is the second phase of the Nicosia ring road, a project with an allocation of 25.8 million euros and a two-year completion timeline. This comes as work progresses on the road’s first phase. Parallelly, another road development project is taking place on Famagusta Avenue in Nicosia, costing 10.4 million euros.

Ensuring the safety of energy resources, a protective enclosure has been planned for the Vassilikos energy complex. This project is estimated to cost 4.5 million euros and is scheduled for completion within a year. Adding to the energy initiatives, the Audit Office’s building is set for an energy upgrade valued at 10.1 million euros over a span of two years.

Stabilization, Connectivity, and Flood Control

Efforts are also underway to stabilize the road near Aphrodite’s Rock on the old Paphos to Limassol road, a task set to consume 15 months and 4 million euros. On the other hand, the Paphos industrial area will witness enhanced connectivity with the construction of a bridge in Tremithousa, a project set for completion within 54 weeks with a 2 million euro budget.

Furthermore, the University of Nicosia will soon be connected to the city center through a dedicated bicycle infrastructure. The project aims to promote eco-friendly commuting among the university community. In Alambra, anti-flood measures are being put in place at a cost of 4.2 million euros, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the region.

Urban Traffic Control and Road Upgrades

An upgrade worth 6 million euros is planned for Archbishop Makarios III Avenue in Kato Deftera, along with improvements to the Paphos to Polis road costing 3 million euros. In a bid to manage traffic more effectively, an Urban Traffic Control (UTC) system will be introduced, costing 8.3 million euros.

The Department of Public Works has confirmed that these projects will commence this year, contingent upon the completion of all necessary procedures and expropriations.

0
Business Cyprus
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Realty Income Corp. Stock: A Rollercoaster Day on the Market

By Olalekan Adigun

Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance and Future Prospects

By Saboor Bayat

Significant Stock Price Change for Gamida Cell Ltd on December 29, 2024

By Salman Akhtar

Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence

By Safak Costu

Cryptocurrency Forecast 2024: Spotlight on Litecoin, Injective, and Bo ...
@Business · 39 seconds
Cryptocurrency Forecast 2024: Spotlight on Litecoin, Injective, and Bo ...
heart comment 0
WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session

By BNN Correspondents

WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session
BMMC Unveils Modern Employee Recreation Center in Kinjor

By Salman Khan

BMMC Unveils Modern Employee Recreation Center in Kinjor
NextDecade Corporation: A Study in Stock Price Fluctuation and Future Projections

By Dil Bar Irshad

NextDecade Corporation: A Study in Stock Price Fluctuation and Future Projections
Rising Food Prices Drive Canadians to Dollar Stores for Groceries

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rising Food Prices Drive Canadians to Dollar Stores for Groceries
Latest Headlines
World News
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
42 seconds
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
47 seconds
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
50 seconds
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
52 seconds
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
52 seconds
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
52 seconds
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
54 seconds
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
54 seconds
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
55 seconds
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
11 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
15 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
18 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
51 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app