Cyprus Ministers Pledge Zero-Tolerance to Sexism, Making Strides Towards Gender Equality

Marking a significant stride towards gender equality, Cyprus has mandated all its government ministers to endorse a declaration affirming a zero-tolerance policy on sexism, sexual harassment, and any affiliated conduct. The initiative, led by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, aims to weed out deeply-rooted bias and foster an environment of respect and fairness within the government.

Unprecedented Step Towards Equality

This move is unprecedented in the history of Cyprus's governance. The declaration is a tangible demonstration of an institutional commitment to eradicate sexist attitudes and behavior at all levels of government. Despite the existence of robust laws against sexual harassment and sexism in the country, Cyprus ranks 22nd in the European Union in terms of gender equality, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality. The country's score stands at a mere 57.3 out of 100, indicating that there is ample room for improvement.

Zero-Tolerance Declaration Signing

The signing ceremony took place at the presidential palace. It included all ministers, deputy ministers, and commissioners, thereby reflecting the collective resolve to fight gender discrimination. President Christodoulides, a father to four daughters, has made gender equality a cornerstone of his administration. Consequently, he expects his subordinates to actively implement the declaration and set a positive example through their behavior and approach.

Implications of the Declaration

Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou views the declaration as a formal step towards integrating gender considerations across all government levels. By doing so, the aim is to cultivate a healthy society and economy where equality is not merely a concept but a lived reality. The declaration is expected to be more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a call to action that demands tangible outcomes, setting a new standard for the Cypriot government's approach to gender equality.